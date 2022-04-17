AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMERISAFE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 227.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,663. The stock has a market cap of $900.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.38. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

