Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $22,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $290.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

