Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 465,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 96,338 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $290.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

