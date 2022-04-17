American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American International Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400,850 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $64.90.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

