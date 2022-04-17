American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 358,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,361,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.