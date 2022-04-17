American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

AXP traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.16. 2,667,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.03. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

