America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATAX. StockNews.com began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. Research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 84.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 25,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 28,580 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

