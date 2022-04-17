Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.0199 on Exchanges

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $58,063.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,825,612 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

