Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 441,660 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Allegion worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,990,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 42,733 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.56. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

