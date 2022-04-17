Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,289 shares of company stock valued at $929,141. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.