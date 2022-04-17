Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.76

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as low as $4.54. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 526,321 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $264.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.