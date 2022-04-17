Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $87.77 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

