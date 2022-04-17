Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Volume Tops $30.36 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $156.31 million and $30.36 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.00357579 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00087292 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006937 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,325,963,124 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

