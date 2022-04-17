Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,146,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Airbnb by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $170.70 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.96.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,573.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 730,770 shares of company stock valued at $119,099,387. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

