Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Affirm from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.79. Affirm has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth $164,848,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

