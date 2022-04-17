Advisor Partners LLC Sells 3,447 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,009 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,252 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

