Advisor Partners LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

