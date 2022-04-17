Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

