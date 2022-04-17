Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

