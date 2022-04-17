Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125,118 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 305,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of APA by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in APA by 910.7% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 141,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 127,686 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.66.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

