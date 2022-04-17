Advisor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

EIX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.