Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,304,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.70.

Shares of DEO opened at $209.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.21. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

