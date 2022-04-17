Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

NYSE:TEL opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.09. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

