Advisor Partners LLC Has $682,000 Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 145.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.37. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

ProAssurance Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.