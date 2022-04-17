Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,433,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,614,000 after purchasing an additional 147,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LYV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $111.31 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average is $110.80.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $8,774,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,052,114.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,771 shares of company stock worth $90,076,998. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

