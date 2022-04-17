Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 8,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $166.16 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.20 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.77.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.