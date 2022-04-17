Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 217,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.