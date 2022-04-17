Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.90 and a 200 day moving average of $230.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,688.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

