Advisor Partners LLC Buys 756 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,315 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after buying an additional 375,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

ONEOK stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.