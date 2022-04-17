Advisor Partners LLC Buys 73 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,443,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,816,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,257.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,851,454. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average of $226.53. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

