Advisor Partners LLC Buys 129 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Ameren stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.