Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $460.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.91.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

