Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 93,437 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,437 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $44,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

