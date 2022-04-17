Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 53,559 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,932,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $55,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,927,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 237,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $26.88 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

