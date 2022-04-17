Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 16,246 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16,904.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 479,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 476,707 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,500,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $13,594,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 197,993 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.80 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

