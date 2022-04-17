Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Target worth $58,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $237.20 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

