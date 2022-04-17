Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,205 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $461.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.11 and a 200-day moving average of $463.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

