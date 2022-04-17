Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,821 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $23,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of RWL opened at $80.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

