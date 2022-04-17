Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 111,102 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.87% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $48,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $52.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

