Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $45.73 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,656 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.77% of FS KKR Capital worth $45,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.80 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

