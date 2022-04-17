Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $42.47 Million Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 160.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,015 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $42,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 204.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

ALTL stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $46.83.

