Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $23.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $23,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,895 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380,983 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

