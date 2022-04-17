Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $22.05 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.