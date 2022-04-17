Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $20.97 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.78% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $20,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 140,083 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82.

