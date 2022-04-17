Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 57,277 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $22,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

PAVE stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50.

