Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,400 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $381.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.16 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

