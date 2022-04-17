Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

