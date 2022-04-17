Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 57,277 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $22,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 146,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,543 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

