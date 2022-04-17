Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $390.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

