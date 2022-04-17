Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 24,815 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of 3M worth $53,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Shares of MMM opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.18. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

